Paradigm Imaging Group Introduces the New GRAPHTEC DT530 Desktop Large Format Scanner Costa Mesa, CA – January 10, 2017 - Paradigm Imaging Group, a leading distributor of large format scanning and printing solutions, announces the release of a new 36" desktop large format scanner by Graphtec. Graphtec is a leading manufacturer of powerful, yet easy to use, color and monochrome large format scanners for a wide variety of applications, including GIS, mapping, CAD, AEC and document archiving. The Graphtec DT530 desktop large format scanner is a perfect choice for mobile scanning applications or any user that needs a desktop large format scanner that offers high performance features. At $3,595, the DT530 offers an affordable, easy to use and flexible solution with impressive scan quality and speed. The DT530 also come with a 1-year onsite warranty. SCAN QUALITY

The Graphtec DT530 desktop scanner features Graphtec’s new Luxios™ scanning engine. 48-bit sensor output combined with Graphtec’s proprietary color matching technology allow for highly accurate and uniform color reproduction. Offering more scanning features than any other desktop large format scanner in the market, the Graphtec DT530 will scan documents up to 36" wide, with speeds of up to 3.3ips in color and 10ips in B&W at 400 dpi. It has an optical resolution of 600dpi, perfect for processing photographs, complex maps, and AEC/ CAD drawings. ROBUST SCANNING SOFTWARE INCLUDED

The Graphtec DT530 desktop scanner includes two powerful software packages - Scanning Master Pro Color for image editing and file management and Scanning ARTS2, a user-friendly scan-to-copy tool. No other manufacturer includes this type of robust, powerful, easy-to-use, software at no charge. That's a $3,290 value at absolutely no cost! The Scanning Master Pro Color software improves productivity by enabling easy editing and management of image files. It has useful features for file management and file sharing such as image linking, auto de-skew, auto de-speckle, background color suppression, image warp and merge, image filters, re-touching and advanced image editing together with a search function, thumbnail view and display tree of image files. The Scanning Arts 2 software can easily combine existing large-format printers and Graphtec Scanners into a large format copy system. Featuring an intuitive and easy to use interface, you can quickly scan, print and copy documents with configurable settings such as document type, size in color and monochrome. Key Features: Scan Width Max. 38in. | Min. 10in.

800 dpi optical resolution; maximum resolution 1600 dpi

Warranty “Graphtec continues to provide products that meet the exacting standards of performance and quality in the large format scanner arena. Paradigm Imaging Group proudly adds the new Luxios™ [DT530] to our product offering, enhancing our ability to offer the highest quality products delivered with unparalleled customer service and technical support.” says Randy Geesman, President of Paradigm Imaging Group.